Ian Book: I’ve got a lot to get better at, first start was bad

Saints fourth-string quarterback Ian Book was thrust into the starting lineup on Monday night, and the results were not good, with just 135 passing yards, two interceptions and eight sacks in a 20-3 loss. Book acknowledged that he has a lot to learn.

“I’ve got a lot to get better at,” Book said. “It’s bad. We didn’t score a touchdown. You can’t win a game that way.”

Book threw a pick-six on the Saints’ first possession, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

“That’s a terrible feeling, throwing a pick-six in your debut. I’ve thrown one pick-six in my life, so that sucks,” Book said.

Book was only playing because starting quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL, and fellow quarterbacks Trevor Seimian and Taysom Hill are out with COVID-19. Saints coach Sean Payton said it’s impossible to evaluate Book based on that ugly game, but Book seemed ready to evaluate his own performance, and admit he came up short.