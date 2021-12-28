Jaguars request permission to interview Cowboys coordinators Kellen Moore, Dan Quinn

Getty Images

The Jaguars are casting a fairly wide net when it comes to interviews for their next head coach.

Not only have they requested interviews with two coordinators from the Buccaneers, but they’ve also done the same with the Cowboys.

According to multiple reports, Jacksonville has requested permission to interview Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Moore began his tenure as the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach just after ending his playing career in 2018. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019 under Jason Garrett and stayed in the same role under Mike McCarthy in 2020. The Cowboys are currently No. 2 in total offense and in scoring.

Quinn compiled a 43-42 record as the Falcons head coach from 2015-2020. He has helped vastly improve Dallas’ defense in 2021, which is currently No. 7 in points allowed and No. 19 in yards allowed, but first with 33 takeaways.

Two more candidates on the Jaguars’ radar, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, are former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberfuls. Pelissero reports Jacksonville is slated to interview Pederson this week.