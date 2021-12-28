Jaguars request to interview Nathaniel Hackett

Getty Images

The Jaguars are casting a wide net when it comes to their search to replace fired head coach Urban Meyer.

The latest name added to their list of candidates comes from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, who reports Jacksonville has requested to interview Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett served as quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator with the Jaguars from 2015-2018. He’s been with the Packers as offensive coordinator since Matt LaFleur was hired in 2019, though Hackett does not call plays.

Hackett, 42, has also spent time with the Buccaneers and had two separate stints with the Bills in the NFL.

The Jaguars are also reportedly interested in speaking to Buccaneers offensive coordinator — and former Jaguars first-round pick — Byron Leftwich, Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, and former Eagles coach Doug Pederson.