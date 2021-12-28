John Harbaugh “looking forward” to seeing where Lamar Jackson is on Wednesday

Getty Images

Josh Johnson started at quarterback for the Ravens in their Week 16 loss to the Bengals and the team doesn’t know at this point if they are going to have to turn to Johnson against the Rams this week as well.

Lamar Jackson has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and Tyler Huntley remains on the COVID-19 reserve list. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh didn’t offer any hints about whether Jackson is feeling well enough to return to action and said Wednesday’s practice will be the first chance to see if there’s a chance of his return to action.

“I’m looking forward to that,” Harbaugh said, via the team’s website. “We’ll see as we get to Wednesday and see where we’re at with that. Hopefully, we’ll have Lamar back. Hopefully, we’ll have Tyler back, and we’ll still have Josh. So, those guys will all be working this week to get ready for this game.”

Each of the quarterbacks have made starts during the four-game losing streak that has knocked the Ravens from first place in the AFC North to out of the playoff picture entirely. Whoever winds up with the nod this weekend will be charged with halting that slide and giving the team a chance to spring back into the postseason in Week 18.