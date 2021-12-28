Kliff Kingsbury: Making playoffs an accomplishment, but we need to improve a lot

Getty Images

The Cardinals have qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2015, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s focus isn’t on celebrating that achievement as the team heads into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Arizona has lost five of their last eight games, including last Saturday’s home loss to the Colts, and Kingsbury’s message on Monday was about the team working to clean up the mistakes that have plagued them over that stretch.

“I don’t think [qualifying] was ever on the forefront of our minds,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “We’ve just been trying to improve and play better. That’s been the focus. To be in the playoffs with two games left is an accomplishment, and we understand that. But we know we’ve got to improve a lot and play better football and stop hurting ourselves in these games before we even think about taking the next step.”

Penalties are one area where the team needs to do a better job as they had 11 in the loss to the Colts, including five pre-snap infractions. Kingsbury thinks the team needs a better approach during the week and he wants players “treating each practice rep like a game rep” as they prepare to face the Cowboys in Week 17. The results of that effort will give some sign if the Cardinals can get on a better path going into the postseason.