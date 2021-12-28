Lions sign Jared Pinkney off Rams’ practice squad

Getty Images

The Lions placed tight end Brock Wright on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday. That left the team with no healthy tight ends on their active roster.

T.J. Hockenson underwent season-ending thumb surgery earlier this month, and Shane Zylstra and Jason Cabinda both injured a knee in last week’s loss to the Falcons.

The Lions added tight end Jared Pinkney from the Rams’ practice squad, and he could play Sunday against the Seahawks. Detroit also has Nick Eubanks and Ross Travis on the practice squad. Travis signed Tuesday.

Pinkney spent time on the Lions’ practice squad at the start of the season, but he has never appeared in a regular-season game.

Detroit placed linebacker Josh Woods on injured reserve with a neck injury and signed linebacker Curtis Bolton from the practice squad.

In other transactions, the Lions designated defensive lineman Jason Cornell to return from the non-football injury list, signed receiver Juwan Green to the practice squad and waived cornerback Chris Williamson from the practice squad.