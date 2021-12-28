Mike Tomlin: Potential home finale for Ben Roethlisberger won’t impact what we do

Getty Images

The Steelers have their final home game of the 2021 season against the Browns on Monday and all signs point to that being the final home game of Ben Roethlisberger‘s career, but head coach Mike Tomlin said at his Tuesday press conference that he doesn’t think that will be a factor for the team or Roethlisberger heading into the game.

Tomlin said “we don’t have enough time” to discuss what Roethlisberger has meant to the franchise since joining the team in 2004. He added that now is not the appropriate time to broach that subject because the season is still going and Roethlisberger is “singularly focused on the here and now” with the Steelers still alive in the playoff race.

“I don’t know that it is going to impact anything relative to what we are intending to do or what he might intend to do,” Tomlin said.

Tomlin said he’s not opposed to “turning the keys” of the offense over to Roethlisberger for Monday’s game and the Steelers should be open to anything that will allow them to avoid the slow starts that have produced no first half touchdowns in the last five games. Roethlisberger’s play has factored into those struggles, but he may get one last chance to show that he can be part of the solution.