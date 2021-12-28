NFL finds a way to play through pandemic, but is it hurting the game?

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2021, 12:34 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

The NFL likes to harp from time to time about its desire to protect and preserve the integrity of the game. Meanwhile, the ongoing pandemic is undermining the integrity of the game.

It’s a problem that continues to hide in plain sight for the NFL, which has opted for the “bad pizza is better than no pizza” approach to getting the games in. Especially since the NFL still gets paid full price for bad pizza.

But the pizza has been pretty bad lately, no worse than it was last night in New Orleans as the Saints, with more than 20 players on COVID reserve, were overpowered by the Dolphins. That said, what could the NFL have done? Postponing the game by a day wouldn’t have done much, and postponing it by two days would have dramatically reduced the ability of both teams to prepare for their Week 17 games.

The only viable alternative would be to cancel certain games, and then to determine playoff spots based on winning percentages. While far from ideal, that would be better than having contenders like the Saints add an L under circumstances where there’s no way in hell they would have won.

The Omicron variant has thrown an unexpected late-season wrench into the NFL’s gears, and the league and the union made a joint decision 10 days ago to tweak protocols with a goal toward getting the games played. But some of the games aren’t great. And some of the teams don’t really have a fair chance to win.

It’s one thing for these issues to mar the musical chairs in advance of the postseason. Once the playoffs begin, the possibility that one or more teams could be down by 10 or 15 or 20 or more players would invite the application of an asterisk to the entire season.

Still, the teams are fully aware of the situation. The ability of the contenders to keep COVID out of their buildings, and to ensure that players don’t put themselves in position to catch it away from work, will be a potentially major factor in determining which teams get to the Super Bowl. Whether it’s by keeping quarterbacks separate or persuading players to go straight home and remain in a hermetically-sealed room or nudging them to stay at a hotel for the balance of the postseason, the teams that navigate this issue will have a huge advantage — especially if facing a team that is dealing with an outbreak.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “NFL finds a way to play through pandemic, but is it hurting the game?

  1. If you’re fully vaccinated then you shouldn’t need to be tested. Anyone who gets it will likely be unaware they have it because the vaccine wallops the symptoms, and they can continue to play. If you’re not vaccinated you’re the one at risk so you should be tested regularly and pulled out if you test positive.

  3. It’s not NFL that’s the problem, I don’t think. They just voted to extend both the season and the post season by a game, right? So keeping people playing, keeping fans talking about the NFL for another month or two with makeup games probably doesn’t hurt their feelings or pocketbooks at all if not getting them fatter outright.

    But how does this impact network contracts, not just with the NFL but the stuff they’re supposed to televise AFTER the NFL is over if it were to continue? I think that’s the real issue here, I believe.

  4. The vaccine isn’t stopping spread and no one has gotten severely ill. Everyone should be allowed to play unless you are both symptomatic AND have a positive test.

  6. The denial people are in when it comes to the NFL specifically screwing the Saints is honestly cute

  7. Article about COVID impacting the NFL, comments full of people getting upvoted giving their best impression of epidemiologists. LOL!

  8. Contact tracing and surveillance testing was pointless a year ago and even more pointless now. At this point, we need to realize that we cannot stop this thing. The only people who should be quarantined are the sick and the vulnerable. Stop all testing absent significant disease. Focus on treatment and vaccines. This is what we need to do as a country, not just in the NFL.

  9. The NFL rules regarding covid are bad. The NFL rescheduling some games made it absolutely unfair.

    At this point because of how the NFL handled it whoever wins this season gets an asterisk as it wasn’t a true season and one were some teams were handed an unfair advantage.

  11. Some of these games are like pre season games. The Saints had QB 1 and 2 out along with three starting OL and many others. The game was embarrassing for NFL because it was. It competitive. The media says the Chargers lost to Texans was unexpected?? Seriously. They had lost WR 2 Williams and WR 4 Guyton there only deep threat. Also lost numerous starters along Defense. Game was a joke as they fielded a seating corner cut from 49ers practice squad. Texans also down a ton of players but really only Cooks was significant. Chargers were a low end college team at best. Covid protocols are diminishing product on the field all over the league. The playoffs will come down to which teams don’t get Covid outbreak. What a joke

  13. NFL NOT Consistent In Re-Scheduling Games when teams have 20+ COVID Cases. Saints got screwed period. Browns get a pass vs Raiders, playing favorites once again to try and despise certain NFL teams.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.