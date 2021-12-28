NFL hasn’t responded to Jon Gruden’s lawsuit, yet

Getty Images

The NFL has yet to file a response to Jon Gruden’s lawsuit alleging that the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell specifically targeted Gruden for termination, via the selective leak of emails from the Washington Football Team investigation.

It’s unclear why paperwork has yet to land in court in response to Gruden’s civil complaint, filed on November 11. The NFL has declined comment on the matter, via email to PFT.

There are three possibilities. One, the NFL has secured an extension of the deadline to file a response. Two, the case has settled. Three, the NFL has ignored the complaint and slipped into default.

The most likely explanation is the first one. The least likely, by far, is the third one. It’s possible that the case has quietly resolved.

Chances are a response will be coming, sooner than later. The response could be an answer to the complaint, replete with denials of the allegations. It also could be a motion to dismiss the case, perhaps based on the argument that Gruden must pursue his claim through arbitration.

The fact that it has taken this long for the battle to be joined by the NFL underscores that these things take time. Barring a settlement, it could be months before the litigation ends. Through it all, the case will present compelling and rare questions that may or may not play out in the public eye.

Indeed, it’s unprecedented that a coach has claimed that the league and its Commissioner have specifically targeted a coach for termination, and that supposedly secret emails were leaked to achieve that goal.