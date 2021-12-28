NFL reduces COVID-19 quarantine time to five days, following change in CDC guidelines

December 28, 2021
The NFL is following the Centers for Disease Control recommendations and reducing the amount of time that players who test positive for COVID-19 will have to quarantine.

The NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to adopt five days as the standard amount of time that players who test positive will quarantine. That will apply to all asymptomatic players, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated.

Players experiencing COVID-19 symptoms will still be in quarantine after five days have passed.

The NFL previously implemented a 10-day rule, as that was the CDC guidance until this week.

The change could be particularly important to the Colts this week, as quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list today and was expected to be out for 10 days. But now Wentz could be back in time for Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

  1. How many times does the NFL have to change a rule that benefits a team on the bubble who just happens to be playing the Raiders before everyone realizes theres a concerted effort to keep the Raiders out of the playoffs? You might say this rule effects everyone, cool, but it wasnt even questioned till a player whos playing the Raiders this weekend was ruled out.

  3. I could go for a scientific definition of the current omicron virus versus the standard cold virus of 3 years ago and beyond.

    Both are very contagious but not overly dangerous. Or is the omicron relativly similar to the old cold virus? Major questions…not being asked.

  4. This doesn’t have anything to do with trying to keep the Raiders from winning and getting a playoff spot is it? Naaaaaaaaaa, can’t be.

  6. mjk2u says:

    This doesn’t have anything to do with trying to keep the Raiders from winning and getting a playoff spot is it?

    **
    Answer: No, it doesn’t – there’s no conspiracy against the Raiders. (Nice try, though.)

  8. But what about Science? 😂 😝. Follow the science UNTIL it jeopardizes the work force and work place.
    If getting a jab is for the health and well-being of the county Then why isn’t chemo and insulin free?

  9. 50Stars says:
    December 28, 2021 at 5:30 pm
    I could go for a scientific definition of the current omicron virus versus the standard cold virus of 3 years ago and beyond.

    Both are very contagious but not overly dangerous. Or is the omicron relativly similar to the old cold virus? Major questions…not being asked.

    ****************************************************************
    Lots of questions not being asked, and lots of things not being discussed. They’re suddenly discovering that cloth masks are about as good as no mask, and nobody, except research scientists are talking about permanent organ damage. You’re pretty much on your own.

  10. chaunce922 says:

    December 28, 2021 at 5:25 pm

    How many times does the NFL have to change a rule that benefits a team on the bubble who just happens to be playing the Raiders before everyone realizes theres a concerted effort to keep the Raiders out of the playoffs? You might say this rule effects everyone, cool, but it wasnt even questioned till a player whos playing the Raiders this weekend was ruled out
    ———-
    It’s been talked about for the last week heavily including on this site, just because this is the 1st you’ve seen mentioned of it it’s far from the 1st mention.

  11. Hopefully by next year they will be treating this like like the seasonal flu which they should have been doing all along.

  13. buffalobillcody says:

    December 28, 2021 at 5:44 pm

    So it was never really about the “science” was it?
    ———–
    It was/is. The problem though is the people screaming science like touchback6 doesnt understand that science is constantly changing and what we think we know is constantly being questioned and that has nothing to do with covid. In other words the people screaming “science!” for months just dont understand science.

  15. Can’t understand why you folks say not dangerous. Have a friend that tested positive and now has lung damage despite being vaccinated and still in the hospital.

