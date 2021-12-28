Panthers place Sam Tecklenburg on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Panthers may have to do some more adjusting along the offensive line in Week 17.

Carolina has placed center Sam Tecklenburg on its COVID-19 list, the club announced on Tuesday.

In his second season with the Panthers after going undrafted out of Baylor, Tecklenburg made his first start last week against the Buccaneers.

The Panthers’ original starting center, Matt Paradis, is out for the season with a knee injury. Backup Pat Elflein was placed on COVID reserve last week, which led to Tecklenburg’s start.

Carolina does not have any centers currently on its 53-man roster, but Mike Horton is an option at the position on the team’s practice squad.

The Panthers activated safety Sam Franklin and defensive end Azur Kamara from the COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Carolina is on the rad to play New Orleans this weekend.