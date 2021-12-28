Panthers release Matt Barkley

Getty Images

The Panthers are down to three quarterbacks on their active roster.

The team announced that they have released Matt Barkley on Tuesday. Like all players cut loose at this point in the season, Barkley is subject to waivers.

Cam Newton, Sam Darnold, and P.J. Walker remain on hand for Carolina. Newton started in Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers and Darnold also saw time in his first game back from a stint on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Walker has also started for the Panthers this season, but he was inactive in Week 16.

Barkley was signed off of the Titans’ practice squad in November and dressed for a game, but did not see any game action for Carolina. He appeared in five games for the Bills as a backup in 2020 and last started a regular season game for Buffalo in 2018.