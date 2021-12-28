PFT’s Week 17 2021 NFL power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on December 28, 2021, 9:32 AM EST
Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers
1. Packers (12-3, last week No. 1): It’s not always pretty, but the outcome could be very sweet for Green Bay.

2. Chiefs (11-4, No. 2): Maybe they needed to bottom out before they could start climbing again.

3. Rams (11-4, No. 3): Elite teams win road games in which their quarterbacks throw three interceptions.

4. Cowboys (11-4, No. 4): The slump that Dak Prescott wasn’t in is now over.

5. Buccaneers (11-4, No. 6): The injuries keep piling up. Can they keep winning despite them?

6. Titans (10-5, No. 9): That win against the 49ers serves as a reminder of how dangerous this team can be.

7. Colts (9-6, No. 7): A dome team perhaps has the best chance of winning in the elements in the postseason.

8. Bills (9-6, No. 11): They’ve finally realized that they need to let Josh Allen carry the offense.

9. Bengals (9-6, No. 12): Beat the Chiefs, and everyone will be on notice about these Bengals.

10. Patriots (9-6, No. 5): They like to take away what the other team does best on offense. The last two weeks, they haven’t had the ability to implement their plan.

11. Cardinals (10-5, No. 8): Could Kliff Kingsbury actually end up back on the hot seat?

12. 49ers (8-7, No. 10): For better or worse, it’s time to see what Trey Lance can do.

13. Dolphins (8-7, No. 16): They could be very dangerous, if they get to the playoffs.

14. Eagles (8-7, No. 19): This could be a team that other NFC teams won’t want to face in January.

15. Ravens (8-7, No. 13): John Harbaugh has done a great job coaching this team through adversity, but the adversity is getting to be a little too much.

16. Chargers (8-7, No. 14): The “go for it” debates are quite possibly a useful distraction from more fundamental flaws in L.A.

17. Browns (7-8, No. 17): That difficult decision about what to do with Baker Mayfield is becoming less difficult.

18. Vikings (7-8, No. 15): Finally, they didn’t blow a lead. (They didn’t have a lead to blow.)

19. Raiders (8-7, No. 24): Could Rich Bisaccia coach his way into the full-time job?

20. Steelers (7-7-1, No. 18): They don’t belong in the playoffs, even though they could still get there.

21. Saints (7-8, No. 20): COVID may keep the Saints in quarantine for the playoffs.

22. Falcons (7-8, No. 23): The fact that they’re still in shouting distance of .500 is remarkable.

23. Broncos (7-8, No. 21): Vic Fangio has done enough to stick around for another year.

24. Washington (6-9, No. 22): They showed more fight on the sidelines than they did on the field.

25. Bears (5-10, No. 28): Maybe Nick Foles should have been the starter all along.

26. Seahawks (5-10, No. 25): Next year’s Seahawks could be unrecognizable in comparison to this year’s team.

27. Panthers (5-10, No. 26): The paying customers want change. Does the owner?

28. Texans (4-11, No. 30): The gang that couldn’t tank straight continues to screw up their draft position with meaningless late-season wins.

29. Jets (4-11, No. 31): Zach Wilson has finally given a glimpse of what he can do.

30. Giants (4-11, No. 27): All members of team ownership should get out of the front office and just be fans.

31. Lions (2-12-1, No. 29): A strong offseason could make them a contender by next year.

32. Jaguars (2-13, No. 32): They seem destined to make another mistake with their next coaching year.

11 responses to “PFT’s Week 17 2021 NFL power rankings

  1. Two decades of Patriots fans being the most obnoxiously arrogant fans in all of sports has come crashing to a halt. The AFC East runs through Buffalo for the next 15 years.

    Belichick is 1-4 against Buffalo since Tom Brady left and the 1 win was hurricane force wins preventing any passing.

    Patriot Quarterbacks have thrown 4 tds/7 ints against Sean McDermott’s defense since 2017; that’s including a Brady MVP season.

    Will look forward to seeing NE in the playoffs again if you can make it past Miami without Mac Jones getting crushed by the Dolphins elite defense. 7 sacks and 3 interceptions sounds about right for Week 18.

    This Bills fan will be shouting “Phins Up!” 15 games a year from here on out. New Englanders can be thankful that the Jets will be insulating you from the basement.

    No way Cam Newton would be 9-6 or worse with the $163 million in Free Agents Mac Jones and 5 players who came back off COVID opt out this offseason.

  3. Will look forward to seeing NE in the playoffs again if you can make it past Miami without Mac Jones getting crushed by the Dolphins elite defense. 7 sacks and 3 interceptions sounds about right for Week 18.


    If the Patriots beat Jacksonville this week the Miami game won’t matter.

  6. You would have assumed after the rough stretch their team went through this season that Bills fans wouldn’t still be proclaiming their upcoming decade and a half of dominance.
    A good win in New England is nice, though be thankful that JC Jackson had stone hands in fourth quarter, but try to remember this a team that lost to the Jaguars, got crushed by the Colts, and lost to a team that only attempted three passes, before believing that a new era has sprung in the AFC East.

  7. Buffalo Bills fans are so cute!

    They forget who slapped them around for the past 20 years and that less than a week ago they were the 7 seed looking up at the NE PATRIOTS and a ROOKIE QB.

    Hey BillsMafia act like you been there before and just remember our rookie will only be a ROOKIE QB for so long. So enjoy your 15 minutes of fame and nobody want to hear you crying about your team once you go back to being the jv bills.

    Clowns!

  8. Vic Fangio has done enough to stick around for another year?! Florio…I love you man, but Fangio is in way over his head. The defense plays lights out, as they should since that’s his forte. But the responsibility of the HC goes way beyond shoring up one side of the ball.

    The offense and special teams have been embarrassing and he has yet to hold either coordinator accountable (Special Teams coach Tom McMahon was an easy-decision to fire at any point this year yet Fangio hasn’t).

    Vic’s clock management and decisions to challenge plays are worst in the league bar none. Denver needs an offensive-minded Head Coach a la Hackettt in Green Bay or Bieniemy from KC. I’d LOVE for Vic to stay on as DC of this group, but that’s not how the NFL works so someone will get a steal next year adding him to their staff.

    There’s a 0% chance Vic stays. Still love you, tho.

  9. MortimerInMiami says:
    December 28, 2021 at 10:05 am
    How about those amazing Miami Dolphins everyone?
    ———
    The Dolphins win streak is impressive. But considering the wins in that streak were against the Texans, Ravens, Jets x 2, Panthers, Giants, & Saints, I’m not sure I’d call them amazing.

  11. Bears fans are a metaphor for blue collar workers everywhere — taking on the chin with no sign it’s gonna get better.

