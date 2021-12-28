Sean McDermott welcomes head coaching opportunities for Brian Daboll, Leslie Frazier

Getty Images

A change in NFL procedures this year allows teams looking for head coaches to interview candidates employed by other teams during the final two weeks of the regular season as long as their current employers agree to let the interviews take place.

There’s been no word of formal requests to speak to Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll or defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier from either the Jaguars or the Raiders, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t make it sound like he’d put any barriers up if such calls did come their way.

“I would welcome those opportunities for those men,” McDermott said, via the team’s website. “They’ve done a phenomenal job for us here in Buffalo. I would give them my highest recommendations. I want nothing but the best for those guys.”

Frazier was mentioned as a potential candidate in Jacksonville by Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports. He was 21-32-1 with one postseason appearance during four years as the Vikings head coach.

Daboll has never been a head coach, but he has been on interview lists in recent seasons thanks to his work developing quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo.