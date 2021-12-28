Taylor Heinicke will start, Kyle Allen will “probably” play

Getty Images

Washington’s playoff hopes are on life support after Sunday’s humiliating 56-14 loss to the Cowboys, but they aren’t going to make a quarterback change as they play out the string on the 2021 season.

Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that Taylor Heinicke will remain the starter for the team’s Week 17 game against the Eagles despite being pulled in favor of Kyle Allen in Sunday’s loss. He added that Allen is likely to see playing time as well before the year is out.

“Will we play Kyle? Probably. But we’re going to stick with Taylor right now,” Rivera said, via NBCSportsWashington.com.

Heinicke is under contract for next season while Allen is set to be a restricted free agent after the season and Rivera said he wants “to make sure we get a really good look” at Allen before the year is out. Whatever they see, finding a long-term solution at quarterback is going to remain on the team’s to-do list this offseason.