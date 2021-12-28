Titans put Denico Autry, Jayon Brown on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Titans put a pair of defensive players on the COVID-19 reserve list Tuesday, but a Tuesday protocol change gives them an easier path back to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Defensive end Denico Autry and linebacker Jayon Brown both went on the list. With the NFL adopting CDC recommendations to cut quarantine time to five days after a positive test, both players could return in time to play as long as they are asymptomatic.

Autry has 25 tackles, eight sacks, and 17 quarterback hits in 15 games this season. He’s second on the team in sacks behind Harold Landry.

Brown has 55 tackles and an interception in 10 appearances.

Left tackle Taylor Lewan, right guard Nate Davis, tackle Kendall Lamm, wide receiver Julio Jones, cornerback Buster Skrine, linebacker Bud Dupree, and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine are also on the team’s COVID list, but Tuesday’s change could mean some or all of them are coming off of it in the near future.