Aaron Rodgers: Playing next year will definitely be part of my thought process

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ plans for the future were a major storyline during the offseason leading into the 2021 season and his return to the team has gone well on the field, but it hasn’t led to any decisions about what he’ll do in 2022.

Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday that he has not made any decisions about his next steps and that he hasn’t ruled out retiring from the NFL once the year is up. He said he didn’t want to go out like a “bum” and his play this season has made it clear that he wouldn’t be doing that.

“I’m just enjoying this season for this season, and playing next year will definitely be in the thought process,” Rodgers said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Rodgers said that he will speak to people close to him and people in the Packers organization after the season about his plan. That could include General Manager Brian Gutekunst as Rodgers said the relationship between the two men has grown since he expressed some dissatisfaction during the offseason with decisions that the team’s made in recent years.

Whatever choice he makes, Rodgers said it will be a “quick decision” rather than a prolonged process and that call will be closely watched in Green Bay and every other corner of the league.