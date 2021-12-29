Aggravation of toe injury knocks Aaron Rodgers out of practice on Wednesday

Getty Images

The fractured pinkie toe on the foot of Aaron Rodgers was feeling good. Until it wasn’t.

A teammate stepped on the quarterback’s foot during Saturday’s win over the Browns. As a result, Rodgers once again didn’t practice on the Wednesday in advance of a Sunday game.

It’s no surprise, based on Rodgers’s post-game comments. He said that the toe had been feeling better than it had in weeks, and that he hoped the accidental step wouldn’t result in a “major setback” for Rodgers.

Despite his limited practice time, the injury has not affected him in any way, but for a couple of early exits before halftime of a pair of games to get a painkilling injection. Rodgers said that, before Saturday’s game, he didn’t even need a shot.

Again, it hasn’t slowed him down. He’s the favorite to win the MVP award. If it someone is limiting him, it’s hard to imagine how much better he would be than he has been this season.