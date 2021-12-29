Bengals place Germaine Pratt on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Bengals may have to test their depth at linebacker for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Germaine Pratt has been placed on the COVID-19 list, the Bengals announced on Wednesday morning.

Pratt has started all 15 games for Cincinnati this season, recording 91 tackles, an interception, a pair of forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He’s played every defensive snap for the Bengals in their last three games.

The Bengals have also designated guard Xavier Su’a-Filo to return from injured reserve, starting his 21-day practice window. He started Cincinnati’s first two games this season but has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week Two.

Additionally, receiver Mike Thomas has returned to the 53-man roster off of the COVID-19 list. He missed Cincinnati’s win over Baltimore on Sunday while on the list.