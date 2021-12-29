Bengals place Germaine Pratt on COVID-19 list

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 29, 2021, 9:32 AM EST
NFL: DEC 05 Chargers at Bengals
Getty Images

The Bengals may have to test their depth at linebacker for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Germaine Pratt has been placed on the COVID-19 list, the Bengals announced on Wednesday morning.

Pratt has started all 15 games for Cincinnati this season, recording 91 tackles, an interception, a pair of forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. He’s played every defensive snap for the Bengals in their last three games.

The Bengals have also designated guard Xavier Su’a-Filo to return from injured reserve, starting his 21-day practice window. He started Cincinnati’s first two games this season but has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week Two.

Additionally, receiver Mike Thomas has returned to the 53-man roster off of the COVID-19 list. He missed Cincinnati’s win over Baltimore on Sunday while on the list.