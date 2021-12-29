Cardinals activate Andy Lee, designate Tanner Vallejo and Ezekiel Turner for return

Getty Images

The Cardinals got punter Andy Lee back on the active roster Wednesday and they started the clock on the returns of a couple of other players on injured reserve.

Lee was on the COVID-19 reserve list and did not play in last Saturday’s loss to the Colts. Lee is averaging 49.5 yards per punt this season.

With Lee back, the Cardinals released punter Ryan Winslow from the practice squad. He punted once in the loss to the Colts and served as holder for Matt Prater, who missed two field goals and an extra point.

Linebackers Tanner Vallejo and Ezekiel Turner are the two players who have been designated for return. Vallejo has been out since Week 10 with a knee injury and Turner has been out since Week Five with a shoulder injury.

Both players can practice with the team for the next 21 days and can be added back to the active roster at any time.