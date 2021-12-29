Chargers activate Joey Bosa off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

After a bad loss to the Texans in Week 16, the Chargers are getting some key players off the COVID-19 list this week. But they still are making some additions to COVID reserve, too.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa, center Corey Linsley, receiver Jalen Guyton, cornerback Kemon Hall, and defensive back Trey Marshall are all coming off the COVID-19 list.

But linebacker Kenneth Murray and offensive tackle Storm Norton are being placed on the list.

Bosa’s return will be a boost to Los Angeles’ defense, which allowed 189 yards rushing last week — including a career-high 149 to running back Rex Burkhead. Bosa has 9.5 sacks and a league-leading six forces fumbles in 2021.

The Chargers still have 11 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including receiver Mike Williams.

Los Angeles will host Denver for the penultimate game of the regular season on Sunday.