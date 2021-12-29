Chiefs activate Travis Kelce off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Chiefs have several key pieces back to start their practice week, including tight end Travis Kelce.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters after Wednesday’s practice that Kelce was among the players who have been cleared to return off the COVID-19 list. Reid noted that everyone on the roster had cleared the COVID-19 protocols, which means kicker Harrison Butker, linebacker Nick Bolton, and cornerback Rashad Fenton are also back.

Kelce missed Sunday’s win over the Steelers that clinched the AFC West for the sixth consecutive season. Butker’s absence was probably felt more than Kelce’s, however, as kicker Elliott Fry missed a field goal and an extra point in the 36-10 victory.

Fry has since been waived.

The Chiefs have locked up a home playoff game but they still have the AFC’s No. 1 seed to play for. They will take on the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday.