Chiefs LB coach Matt House will be LSU’s next defensive coordinator

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said this week that he anticipates getting requests from other teams to speak to offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy or defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo about head coaching vacancies and the team is already set to lose one assistant once their season is over.

LSU announced that Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House will be leaving to join Brian Kelly’s staff as the school’s defensive coordinator. House will remain with the Chiefs as long as they remain alive in the playoffs before heading to Baton Rouge.

“Matt checks every box we’re looking for in a defensive coordinator,” Kelly said in a statement. “He’s led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops. He possesses a great understanding on how to defend the type of offenses we will face each week in our conference, and his ability to put players in position to make plays aligns perfectly with the identity that we want to develop with our defense. I’m excited that he’s joining our staff as we work toward building a championship program at LSU.”

House is in his third season with the Chiefs. He was Kentucky’s defensive coordinator before joining Reid’s staff and he’s also run defenses at Pitt and Florida International.