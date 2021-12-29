Chiefs waive kicker Elliott Fry

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs waived kicker Elliott Fry on Tuesday after he served as a spot fill-in for Harrison Butker on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fry was signed to kick with Butker on the COVID-19 reserve list. Fry was 3-of-4 on field goal tries with a miss wide left from 39 yards. He converted from 44, 34 and 30 yards. He also missed one of four extra point attempts as well, also missing the kick wide left.

Butker remains on the COVID-19 list for the time being. He’s converted 22-of-25 attempts this season for Kansas City and has made 41-of-43 extra point attempts as well.

The Chiefs face the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday and will hope Butker is cleared in time to return to the lineup.