Dan Quinn won’t interview for Jaguars job

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is interesting in becoming a head coach again. He’s not sufficiently interested in becoming a head coach to interview for the vacancy in Jacksonville.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Quinn won’t interview for the Jaguars’ vacancy. The team requested permission to interview the former Falcons coach on Tuesday.

Some have pegged Quinn as a potential replacement for Vic Fangio, if the Broncos make a coaching change. Regardless, something about the Jacksonville job prompted Quinn to pass on the opportunity.

It could be the lingering presence of Trent Baalke, who has right place/right time’d his way into the G.M. job, a position he’ll reportedly keep in the new regime. That dynamic will potentially scare away candidates with options, especially if those candidates opt not to work with Baalke.