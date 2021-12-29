D’Andre Swift set to return to lineup for Lions

Getty Images

After missing four games due to a sprained shoulder, running back D'Andre Swift is set to return to the lineup for the Detroit Lions this week against the Seattle Seahawks.

“We feel like he’s going to be ready this week and he’s been wanting to go,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So I think we feel like we’re in a place where, let’s go and cut him loose and let’s let him continue to grow and get better. That way we go into next year, he’s that much better for it.”

Swift was injured when he was tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on a second quarter play in their last meeting in late November. Swift’s left shoulder was driven hard into the turf with Smith landing on top of him as they tumbled out of bounds. Swift has missed the team’s last four games against the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.

Swift was coming off his two best outings of the season prior to the injury against the Bears. He rushed for 130 yards on 33 carries in a 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers and followed it up with 136 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. Those are the only two games this season Swift has rushed for more than 51 yards.

Swift returned to limited participation in practice last week and was a full participant on Wednesday for the Lions.