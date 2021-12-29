Doug Pederson set to interview with Jaguars Thursday

Getty Images

The Jaguars are getting the ball rolling on their head coaching interviews with a Super Bowl champ.

According to multiple reports, the team will interview former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Thursday. Pederson went 42-37-1 over five seasons in Philadelphia and won Super Bowl LII, but was fired after the team went 4-11-1 in 2020.

Pederson is not currently working for any NFL team, but said over the summer that he is interested in coaching another team.

The Jaguars have identified a number of candidates beyond Pederson. Former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell, Buccaneers coordinators Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich, Cowboys coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus are all on the team’s radar as they look for a successor to Urban Meyer.