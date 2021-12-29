Ezekiel Elliott “very encouraged” that knee will be close to 100 percent for the playoffs

Getty Images

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has dealt with a knee injury for much of this season, but he expects to be in good shape when the playoffs arrive.

Elliott said today that he thinks he’ll be at or near 100 percent healthy in the postseason.

“I’m very encouraged by the direction it’s going. I feel more explosive. I can tell I feel faster. I can tell there’s more stability,” Elliott said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “If I keep progressing, by playoffs, I think I’ll be close to 100.”

Elliott hasn’t gained more than 70 rushing yards in a game since October 10, but the Cowboys will hope that in the playoffs, they have a fully healthy Elliott as a major part of their offense.