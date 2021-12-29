Falcons claim Matt Barkley off waivers from Panthers

Getty Images

The Falcons placed quarterback Feleipe Franks on the reserve/COVID list Tuesday, leaving them with only two quarterbacks on their roster.

They added depth Wednesday, claiming Matt Barkley off waivers from the Panthers.

Barkley will serve as the third quarterback behind Matt Ryan and Josh Rosen with Franks out.

The Panthers signed Barkley off the Titans’ practice squad in November, and he dressed for a game but did not see any game action. Barkley appeared in five games for the Bills as a backup in 2020 and last started a regular-season game in 2018 for Buffalo.

The Eagles selected Barkley in the fourth round of the 2013 draft. He has spent time with the Eagles, Cardinals, Bears, 49ers, Bengals, Bills, Titans and Panthers.

Barkley made six starts for the Bears in 2016.