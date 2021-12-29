Falcons place four on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Falcons have placed four more players on their COVID-19 list, the team announced on Wednesday.

Tight end Hayden Hurst, defensive end Jonathan Bullard, safety Jaylinn Hawkins, and practice squad offensive lineman Willie Beavers are all now on COVID reserve.

Like many teams, Atlanta now has a cluster of players on its COVID-19 list. The club now has 12 players in COVID-19 protocols, including two practice squad players. Backup quarterback Feleipe Franks and receiver Tajae Sharpe are also among the players on the COVID-19 list.

At 7-8, Atlanta still has an outside shot at making the postseason. The Falcons will take on the Bills in Buffalo this week.