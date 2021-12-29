Foyesade Oluokun named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Lions nearly completed an improbable comeback victory over the Falcons on Sunday, as the team got deep in Falcons territory with under a minute to play.

But when backup quarterback Tim Boyle fired a pass over the middle, Atlanta linebacker Foyesade Oluokun was there to pick it off and seal the 20-16 victory.

Now Oluokun has been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Oluokun was all over the field in Sunday’s win over Detroit, posting 14 total tackles with one tackle for loss in addition to his interception.

He leads the Falcons with 166 tackles this season while also recording four tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, a pair of interceptions, 2.0 sacks, and four passes defensed.

At 7-8, the Falcons still have a chance to finish over .500. The club plays at Buffalo this week before ending the season hosting the Saints.