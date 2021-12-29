Frank Reich spoke to Philip Rivers about “our situation,” but nothing to report

Getty Images

Philip Rivers got a call from the Saints when they lost quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian to the COVID-19 reserve list ahead of their Week 16 loss to the Dolphins and they aren’t the only team he’s been in touch with recently.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said he spoke to Rivers, who played for the Colts last season, after Carson Wentz‘s positive COVID-19 test this week. Reich didn’t delve into the details of the conversation, but he did make it clear that no one should be looking for Rivers to be back on the field.

“Yes, I have talked to Philip. You guys know that. I’m close to him,” Reich said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “We’ve talked all year long. I’ve kind of followed his coaching career, talking about his high school team that he coached. I did talk to him fairly recently and he was on a Christmas vacation with his family. I have talked to him about our situation here, but there’s nothing further to report.”

The NFL’s Tuesday decision to cut the quarantine time for asymptomatic players who have tested positive from 10 days to five days regardless of vaccination status changed the outlook for Wentz’s availability for Week 17 and it likely changed any thoughts of cajoling Rivers out of retirement as well. Sam Ehlinger will work with the first team in practice and will start if Wentz isn’t able to get cleared in time to face the Raiders on Sunday.