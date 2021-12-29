Giants add Dexter Lawrence to COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Giants will be without one of their key defenders for their Week 17 matchup against the Bears.

New York head coach Joe Judge told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Dexter Lawrence will be added to the COVID-19 list. Judge also noted, according to multiple reporters, that Lawrence is out for Sunday’s contest.

That means Lawrence is unvaccinated. Even with the new protocols, unvaccinated players have a mandatory five-day isolation period. If he were vaccinated, there would be a possibility of testing out of the protocols.

Lawrence has 49 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and 11 quarterback hits in 15 games this season.

But the Giants are getting some players back. Defensive back Adoree’ Jackson, defensive back Keion Crossen, and receiver John Ross have all been activated off the COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Trent Harris has also been designated to return from injured reserve. And New York signed linebacker Omari Cobb to its practice squad.