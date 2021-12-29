Jaguars place Cam Robinson, Jaydon Mickens, Dylan Moses on COVID reserve

Getty Images

The Jaguars placed three more players on their COVID-19 reserve list Wednesday, bringing the number of players on the list to 25, including two on the practice squad.

The players can return after five days of isolation if they are not showing symptoms.

Offensive lineman Cam Robinson, receiver Jaydon Mickens and linebacker Dylan Moses are the latest to go on the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced.

Robinson has started 14 games at left tackle.

Mickens has averaged 21.6 yards on eight kickoff returns and 13.7 yards on six punt returns. He also has two catches for 10 yards in five games. Mickens also played five games for the Bucs this season.

Moses has spent the season on the non-football injury list rehabbing a knee injury.