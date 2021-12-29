Jared Goff’s knee injury kept him out of Wednesday’s practice

Getty Images

Lions quarterback Jared Goff returned from the COVID-19 reserve list this week. He did not return to practice Wednesday.

Goff continues to rehab a knee strain, leaving his status for Sunday uncertain.

“Yeah, it’s still there,” Goff said, via Justin Rogers of The Detroit News. “We’re still dealing with it. It’s day-by-day, but it’s still there. I still feel it and working through it.”

Goff injured his knee late in the first half of the team’s win over the Cardinals on Dec. 19.

On Sunday, with Goff out with COVID, Tim Boyle made his second start for the Lions. The backup quarterback went 24-of-34 for 187 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the loss to the Falcons.

In 13 starts this season, Goff has passed for 3,007 yards with 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions.