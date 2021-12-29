Jimmy Garoppolo “confident” he can play with injured thumb

Getty Images

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance to play despite an injured right thumb and Garoppolo sounded a bit surer of his status for the team’s matchup with the Texans.

Garoppolo spoke to reporters after Shanahan’s press conference and said that the injury happened in the second quarter of last Thursday’s loss to the Titans. He acknowledged that its painful and that the pain isn’t going to go away, but that his experience playing through it last week helps him feel like he will be able to do the same this weekend.

“I played the entire game with it, basically,” Garoppolo said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “So it’s really just about being able to grip the ball, do the things I normally do, and we’re going to go test those out today, see how it feels, and go from there. But yeah, I feel confident.”

Garoppolo’s practice participation will shed some more light on how likely he is to play this weekend, but it sounds like he’ll be surprised if he’s on the bench come Sunday.