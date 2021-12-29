Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The 49ers had hoped Jimmy Garoppolo could go through a limited practice Wednesday, but the quarterback walked toward the locker room with his right hand in a pouch as practice began, Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

The 49ers released their injury report after practice, and Garoppolo was listed a non-participant with his right thumb injury.

That means rookie Trey Lance received all the first-team reps.

The 49ers now will have to wait and see whether Garoppolo can practice Thursday. Despite an ulnar collateral ligament tear and a chipped bone in his right thumb, Garoppolo expressed confidence Wednesday that he can play through the injury.

The injury happened in the second quarter of last Thursday’s loss to the Titans, and Garoppolo didn’t miss a snap.

He will not need surgery.

The 49ers also listed linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin), safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee), defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf), center Alex Mack (not injury related/resting player) and offensive tackle Trent Williams (not injury related/resting player) as non-participants Wednesday.

Defensive lineman D.J. Jones (ankle) and running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) were limited.