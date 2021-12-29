Joe Burrow is the AFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Gold jacket or not, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a phenomenal performance on Sunday against the Ravens.

Now he’s received an honor that was coming from the time he left the field.

Burrow has been named AFC offensive player of the week after he threw for 525 yards — fourth-highest all-time in a single game — and four touchdowns in Cincinnati’s 41-21 victory over the Ravens.

Burrow also completed 80 percent of his passes, which put him at a 143.2 passer rating.

Through 15 games, Burrow is completing 70 percent of his passes for 4,165 yards with 30 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He’s leading the league with 8.7 yards per attempt and sports a 105.0 passer rating.

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick’s outstanding game put the Bengals in the driver’s seat to win the AFC North with two weeks left in the regular season. But they have two tough games against Kansas City and Cleveland to end the year.