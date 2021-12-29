Josh McDaniels: I have to do a better job of getting Jonnu Smith the ball

December 29, 2021
Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith said last month that he wasn’t fretting about his role in the offense despite playing a smaller role than most people projected when he signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the team as a free agent, but offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is looking for ways that he can make a bigger impact.

Smith did not touch the ball in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and has caught two passes for 15 yards and run twice for one yard in the last three weeks. He has 27 catches for 274 yards and a touchdown to go with seven carries for 30 yards on the season.

On Tuesday, McDaniels told reporters that early deficits changed offensive plans the last two weeks but that he’s putting it on himself to find ways to get the ball in Smith’s hands in the future.

“No, there’s no question about that: He’s a player that can do some things with the ball in his hands,” McDaniels said, via NESN.com. “We know that. Very talented guy, works really hard. I’ve got to do better to get him the ball.”

The Patriots offense has struggled across the board the last couple of weeks. Finding a way to get Smith going might help the whole unit get going in the coming weeks.

4 responses to "Josh McDaniels: I have to do a better job of getting Jonnu Smith the ball

  1. Looks like a bad signing here – his contract was never worth his past productio – but if McDaniels feels his play calling has a lot to do with it then let’s see what happens. Hopefully they can figure it out.

  2. Yes you do, all that money for a guy that you barely involve in the offense. But yet Mac is throwing to Harry stone hands on back to back plays.

  3. McDaniels is simply not a good playcaller. He’s been atrocious the last 2 weeks.

    He runs about10 tosses a game. So predictable. It’s been hurting the team for years.

  4. What a bust!! Never realized his potential in TN and won’t do it in NE with noodle arm. Huge waste of money on ineffective TE play. Jonnu doesn’t run great routes and has questionable hands – Henry can be effective but not at the price point, plus he’s bound to get nicked up at some point. Combine with the terrible WR room and no wonders your offense is sputtering. Got lucky with the AFC East playing an easy schedule and no one having tape on rag arm.

    Such amusement watching Pats fans go through what many other franchises did – the hope and belief thst you had a good team only to realize it was fools gold. A few more years of mediocre result will be fun to watch. I’m not big into predictions like most on here, but they might struggle to even win 1 more game – maybe even missing the playoffs outright.

    Cap hell, hubris, whistling past the graveyard all apply. You were told about this, warned even but no the NE fans and media bought into what the rest saw as a mirage. All this sound bites are comical from the past few weeks. Enjoy a long off season of more false hope.

