Josh McDaniels: I have to do a better job of getting Jonnu Smith the ball

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith said last month that he wasn’t fretting about his role in the offense despite playing a smaller role than most people projected when he signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the team as a free agent, but offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is looking for ways that he can make a bigger impact.

Smith did not touch the ball in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills and has caught two passes for 15 yards and run twice for one yard in the last three weeks. He has 27 catches for 274 yards and a touchdown to go with seven carries for 30 yards on the season.

On Tuesday, McDaniels told reporters that early deficits changed offensive plans the last two weeks but that he’s putting it on himself to find ways to get the ball in Smith’s hands in the future.

“No, there’s no question about that: He’s a player that can do some things with the ball in his hands,” McDaniels said, via NESN.com. “We know that. Very talented guy, works really hard. I’ve got to do better to get him the ball.”

The Patriots offense has struggled across the board the last couple of weeks. Finding a way to get Smith going might help the whole unit get going in the coming weeks.