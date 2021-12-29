Justin Houston, three others activated from Ravens COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The NFL’s move to cut quarantine time for those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to five days has led to numerous activations from reserve lists around the league on Wednesday and the Ravens are one of the teams welcoming players back to the active roster.

Edge rusher Justin Houston headlines a quartet of players who will be available to face the Rams this weekend. Safety Geno Stone joins Houston and linebackers Chris Board and Kristian Welch in getting the green light to get back on the field.

Houston had 29 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 13 starts before sitting out last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Stone made his first start in Week 15 while Chuck Clark was on the reserve list and recorded a season-high seven tackles.

Board and Welch have both contributed to the team as defensive reserves and on special teams.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley, linebacker Tyus Bowser, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, and tight end Josh Oliver are the active roster players still on Baltimore’s reserve list.