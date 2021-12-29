Kyler Murray: Nothing crazy has to be done, everyone has to be a little bit better

Getty Images

The Cardinals clinched a playoff spot in Week 16, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury didn’t make that the focal point of his reaction to his team’s current state of affairs.

Kingsbury was more focused on the fact that his team has lost five of their last eight games after opening the season with a little 7-0 record. Kingsbury said “we’ve got to improve a lot and play better football and stop hurting ourselves in these games before we even think about taking the next step,” but quarterback Kyler Murray expressed a slightly different viewpoint on Wednesday.

Murray said that he doesn’t think the Cardinals are “far off” from where they want to be as they move from the regular season to the postseason.

“People are making dramatic statements about the team. There’s nothing crazy that needs to be done. Everybody needs to do their job, everybody has to be a little bit better,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website.

The adjustments may not be anything crazy, but it doesn’t feel overly dramatic to say that they are necessary after three straight losses have knocked them out of first place in the NFC West. Even if they can’t hop back over the Rams, signs that they’ve corrected their direction over the next two weeks would be a welcome sign that the Cardinals can make more than a cameo appearance in the postseason.