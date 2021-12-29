Lamar Jackson will return to practice on limited basis

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is finally ready to return to the practice field.

Jackson will practice on a limited basis today, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

Jackson hasn’t practiced or played since suffering an ankle injury against the Browns on December 12.

The Ravens, who once looked like Super Bowl contenders, are now 8-7 and in a fight just to make the playoffs. Upsetting the Rams on Sunday would go a long way toward getting the Ravens into the playoffs, and Jackson getting healthy would be a big boost to the Ravens.