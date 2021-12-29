New COVID-19 rules help Bills get back Cole Beasley, three others

Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to new rules on Tuesday that speed up the process for players returning from COVID-19, and Bills receiver Cole Beasley is among the first to benefit.

Beasley is back on the active roster today after a nine-day stint on COVID-19 reserve. Prior to yesterday’s rule changes, unvaccinated players like Beasley had to quarantine for at least 10 days. But the CDC recently changed its guidance to five days of quarantine, and the NFL quickly followed suit.

Also back for the Bills are wide receiver Gabriel Davis, offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

If the Bills win their final two games they win the AFC East. They’re 14.5-point favorites over the Falcons on Sunday, and the early line has them as 17-point favorites against the Jets in the season finale, so they’re highly likely to win both games and win the division, especially now that they’re getting more players back.