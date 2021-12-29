NFL, NFL Referees Association reach agreement on new CBA for replay officials

Getty Images

The NFL continues to enjoy labor peace with each of its various unions.

On Wednesday, the NFL Referees Association announced that a new Collective Bargaining Agreement for replay officials was recently ratified.

“I want to compliment all of the Replay Officials for their dedication to continue working through most of this season without a CBA,” NFLRA president Carl Paganelli said in a release. “The final agreement recognizes the contributions and key role that Replay Officials provide on each and every play.”

NFLRA executive director Scott Green added that “this one took a lot of time and effort.” The eight-month negotiation, per the release, focused on compensation and benefits not previously available to replay officials.

They have a bigger role than ever, given the modified use of the Sky Judge concept, which incorporates both the replay official and the league office when it comes to quickly reviewing certain aspects of the play that can be corrected without a full-blown replay review.

The new CBA runs through May 31, 2027. Hopefully by then, the NFL will have more broadly embraced and expanded the ability of the replay official (or others) to correct on-field errors efficiently and without a full-blown replay process.