NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17

The NFL released the following playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2021 season:

AFC

CLINCHED:

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title

BUFFALO BILLS (9-6) (vs. Atlanta (7-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:

BUF win + BAL loss or tie OR

BUF win + LAC loss or tie + LV loss or tie OR

BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss + LV loss OR

BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR

BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR

BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC Loss + LV loss OR

BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR

BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR

BUF tie + LAC loss + LV loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie

CINCINNATI BENGALS (9-6) (vs. Kansas City (11-4), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Cincinnati clinches AFC North division title with:

CIN win OR

CIN tie + BAL loss or tie OR

BAL loss + CLE-PIT tie

Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:

CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + MIA loss or tie OR

CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + NE loss OR

CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + MIA loss or tie + NE win OR

CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE tie + MIA tie + BUF win or tie OR

CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE loss + MIA win + BUF win or tie

NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for Cincinnati that involve multiple tie games.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-6) (vs. Las Vegas (8-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:

IND win OR

IND tie + BAL loss + NE loss or tie OR

IND tie + BAL loss + MIA loss or tie

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (at Cincinnati (9-6), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

KC win + TEN loss or tie OR

KC tie + TEN loss

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6) (vs. Jacksonville (2-13), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

New England clinches playoff berth with:

NE win + MIA loss or tie OR

NE win + LV loss or tie OR

NE tie + MIA loss + LV loss + LAC loss or tie OR

NE tie + MIA loss + BAL loss or tie OR

NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR

NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie + MIA win + BUF win

NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for New England that involve multiple tie games.

TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) (vs. Miami (8-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)

Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:

TEN win OR

IND loss OR

TEN tie + IND tie

Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:

TEN tie OR

LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR

LAC loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR

BAL loss or tie + NE loss or tie

NFC

CLINCHED:

Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title

Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South division title

Arizona Cardinals – playoff berth

Los Angeles Rams – playoff berth

GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) (vs. Minnesota (7-8), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)

Green Bay clinches NFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:

GB win + DAL loss or tie OR

GB tie + DAL loss + LAR loss + TB loss or tie OR

GB tie + DAL loss + LAR tie + TB loss

LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-4) (at Baltimore (8-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:

LAR win + ARI loss or tie OR

LAR tie + ARI loss

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) (at Washington (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)

Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:

PHI win + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR

PHI win + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie OR

PHI tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie OR

PHI tie + MIN loss + NO tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8-7) (vs. Houston (4-11), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, CBS)

San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:

SF win + NO loss or tie OR

SF tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss + ATL loss or tie