NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17

Related: AFC playoff picture | NFC playoff picture
The NFL released the following playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17 of the 2021 season:
AFC
CLINCHED:
Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West division title
BUFFALO BILLS (9-6) (vs. Atlanta (7-8), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:
BUF win + BAL loss or tie OR
BUF win + LAC loss or tie + LV loss or tie OR
BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss + LV loss OR
BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
BUF tie + MIA loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC Loss + LV loss OR
BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
BUF tie + NE loss or tie + LV loss or tie + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
BUF tie + LAC loss + LV loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie
CINCINNATI BENGALS (9-6) (vs. Kansas City (11-4), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Cincinnati clinches AFC North division title with:
CIN win OR
CIN tie + BAL loss or tie OR
BAL loss + CLE-PIT tie
Cincinnati clinches playoff berth with:
CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + MIA loss or tie OR
CIN tie + LAC loss + LV loss + NE loss OR
CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + MIA loss or tie + NE win OR
CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE tie + MIA tie + BUF win or tie OR
CIN tie + LAC loss + LV tie + NE loss + MIA win + BUF win or tie
NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for Cincinnati that involve multiple tie games.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (9-6) (vs. Las Vegas (8-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
IND win OR
IND tie + BAL loss + NE loss or tie OR
IND tie + BAL loss + MIA loss or tie
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-4) (at Cincinnati (9-6), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Kansas City clinches AFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:
KC win + TEN loss or tie OR
KC tie + TEN loss
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-6) (vs. Jacksonville (2-13), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
New England clinches playoff berth with:
NE win + MIA loss or tie OR
NE win + LV loss or tie OR
NE tie + MIA loss + LV loss + LAC loss or tie OR
NE tie + MIA loss + BAL loss or tie OR
NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss + BAL loss + PIT loss or tie OR
NE tie + LV loss + LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie + MIA win + BUF win
NOTE: There are other clinching scenarios for New England that involve multiple tie games.
TENNESSEE TITANS (10-5) (vs. Miami (8-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Tennessee clinches AFC South division title with:
TEN win OR
IND loss OR
TEN tie + IND tie
Tennessee clinches playoff berth with:
TEN tie OR
LAC loss or tie + BAL loss or tie OR
LAC loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
BAL loss or tie + NE loss or tie
NFC
CLINCHED:
Dallas Cowboys – NFC East division title
Green Bay Packers – NFC North division title
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South division title
Arizona Cardinals – playoff berth
Los Angeles Rams – playoff berth
GREEN BAY PACKERS (12-3) (vs. Minnesota (7-8), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Green Bay clinches NFC’s No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and homefield advantage with:
GB win + DAL loss or tie OR
GB tie + DAL loss + LAR loss + TB loss or tie OR
GB tie + DAL loss + LAR tie + TB loss
LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-4) (at Baltimore (8-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Los Angeles Rams clinch NFC West division title with:
LAR win + ARI loss or tie OR
LAR tie + ARI loss
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8-7) (at Washington (6-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, FOX)
Philadelphia clinches playoff berth with:
PHI win + MIN loss or tie + NO loss or tie OR
PHI win + MIN loss or tie + SF win or tie OR
PHI tie + MIN loss + NO loss + ATL loss or tie OR
PHI tie + MIN loss + NO tie + ATL loss or tie + SF win or tie
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (8-7) (vs. Houston (4-11), Sunday, 4:05 PM ET, CBS)
San Francisco clinches playoff berth with:
SF win + NO loss or tie OR
SF tie + MIN loss or tie + NO loss + ATL loss or tie