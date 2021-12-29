Patrick Mahomes: Tyreek Hill was “exhausted” after return from COVID-19

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill went on the COVID-19 reserve list Dec. 21 after testing positive for the virus. He cleared protocols four days later and played Sunday against the Steelers.

He played only 29 of 69 offensive snaps and made two catches for 19 yards.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday, via James Palmer of NFL Media, that Hill was “exhausted out there.”

A week later, Hill hopefully has further recovered.

The Chiefs had all their players who were on the COVID-19 reserve list activated ahead of Wednesday’s practice, coach Andy Reid said.

Travis Kelce, Nick Bolton, Lucas Niang, Rashad Fenton, Armani Watts, Kyle Long, Tommy Townsend and Harrison Butker practiced.

“They were all out there today,” Reid said.