Raiders sign Kyle Wilber, Justin March-Lillard

Getty Images

The Raiders currently have five linebackers on their COVID-19 reserve list, so they signed a couple of players on Wednesday who can help them fill out the group until those players are able to return.

The team announced that they have signed Kyle Wilber and Justin March-Lillard to the active roster. They also activated guard Jermaine Eluemunor, cornerback Brandon Facyson, and safety Roderic Teamer from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed defensive tackle Kendal Vickers and tight end Darren Waller on it.

Wilber spent the last three years with the Raiders, but he has been out of the league this year. He had 33 tackles and a fumble recovery in 44 games for the team.

March-Lillard signed with the Saints amid their COVID outbreak last week and played 12 special teams snaps for them in Monday’s loss to the Dolphins.