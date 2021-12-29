Report: Adam Thielen done for season after ankle surgery

Getty Images

The Vikings got running back Dalvin Cook back on the active roster Wednesday, but another key offensive player is reportedly done for the year.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen made a brief return to the lineup last Sunday before aggravating a left ankle injury and it looks like that will be his final contribution to the team this season. Chad Graff of TheAthletic.com reports that Thielen had season-ending ankle surgery.

Thielen missed two games before returning to play 23 snaps in a 30-23 loss to the Rams. He caught three passes for 40 yards before leaving the game and has 67 catches for 726 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Thielen is signed for three more years and has a base salary of just over $12 million for the 2022 season.