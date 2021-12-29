Rhamondre Stevenson off Patriots COVID reserve list

Getty Images

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson is back on the Patriots active roster.

Stevenson was out for last Sunday’s loss to the Bills because he was on the COVID-19 reserve list, but the NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that he was activated on Wednesday. The rookie has 110 carries for 465 yards and three touchdowns so far this season.

The Patriots also activated linebacker Harvey Langi from the list and returned him to injured reserve.

While Stevenson is back with the team, wide receiver Nelson Agholor remained off the field due to the concussion that caused him to miss last Sunday. Safety Joshuah Bledsoe (calf) was the only other player out of practice for New England.