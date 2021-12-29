Seahawks put Adrian Peterson on IR, activate two from COVID reserve

Getty Images

Running back Adrian Peterson will not appear in the final two games of the Seahawks season.

Peterson signed to Seattle’s practice squad on December 1 and hurt his back after being elevated to the active roster for their Week 13 game against the 49ers a few days later. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Wednesday that Peterson’s back “has not responded the way we had hoped” and the team announced that he has been placed on injured reserve later in the day.

Peterson ran 11 times for 16 yards and a touchdown in his lone appearance for the Seahawks. He also ran 27 times for 82 yards and a touchdown in three games with the Titans earlier in the year. He’ll turn 37 before the start of next season and it wouldn’t come as a great shock if the cameo with the Seahawks turns out to be his final regular season action.

The Seahawks also announced that they have activated cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive lineman Bryan Mone from the COVID-19 reserve list.